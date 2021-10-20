REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police seized several drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while executing a search warrant at a Reynoldsburg home.

According to a release from the Whitehall Division of Police, detectives executed a search warrant, September 14, at a home in the 2100 block of Baldwin Drive, Reynoldsburg, stemming from an investigation into drug trafficking in the Whitehall area.

During the search, detectives seized seized 300 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 50 doses of LSD, 40 pounds of marijuana, 2,000 marijuana cartridges, two handguns, and $39,247 in cash.

Police arrested the subject of the investigation, Joseph Lensing, 35, and charged him with trafficking drugs and having weapons under disability.

Police ask anyone with information about illegal activity in Whitehall to anonymously “Text-A-Tip” to the Whitehall Police Department at 614-440-4853