WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — An infant appears to be unharmed after a car it was in was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in Whitehall, police said.

Whitehall Division of Police said that at approximately 4:37 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of East Broad Street on a report that a vehicle with an infant inside it had just been stolen.

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted by police on South Yearling Road traveling at a high rate of speed. The stolen vehicle then turned onto Mound Street.

As officers pursued the vehicle, it hit another car in the intersection of Mound Street and Beechwood Avenue. The stolen vehicle then hit a home on the 1000 block of Beechwood Avenue, at which point, the suspect fled the scene.

The child was evaluated at the scene and appear uninjured, police said.

The owner of the stolen vehicle suffered minor injures. The person in the car that was struck by the stolen vehicle was taken to the hospital, also suffering minor injuries.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Whitehall Police at 614-237-6333.