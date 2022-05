WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall Police announced that a section of Hamilton Road is closed and might not reopen for “several hours” due to a gas line break.

Police said both north and south traffic is closed on Hamilton Rd. between Etna Road and Broadhurst Drive.

Columbia Gas is on scene with Whitehall PD stating it could take several hours before the road is back open.

No further information is known at this time.