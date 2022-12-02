WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement arrested a man in Whitehall on Thursday during a search warrant that yielded drugs, guns, and cash, according to a Whitehall Division of Police press release.

Trevon Jackson, 25, was arrested while officers with the Whitehall Division of Police Narcotics Unit and Columbus Division of Police INTAC, or CPD’s drug crimes unit, were executing a warrant at a multi-family home on Ashburton Road. Detectives also seized crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, meth, four guns, and a little more than $3,000.

Travon M. Jackson (Courtesy Photo/Whitehall Division of Police)

Jackson — the target of the investigation, according to police — faces drug possession and weapon possession under disability charges.

According to Whitehall police, the warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in and around the city.