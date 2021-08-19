Ecstasy, fentanyl, and cocaine seized in Whitehall drug bust

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigators have arrested and charged a man with possessing a large amount of drugs at a residence in Whitehall.

Traey Williams, 53, faces three counts of possession of drugs and having weapons under disability.

The Whitehall police narcotics unit and Columbus police executed a search warrant Wednesday on the 2800 block of Hiawatha St. They say they seized the following narcotics:



2,500 ecstasy pills

1,420 grams of fentanyl

1,399 grams of cocaine, 185 grams of crack cocaine

Two firearms and $12,560 cash were also seized.

Police say they continue to investigate drug activity in and around Whitehall.