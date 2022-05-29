WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who they say stole items from a Walmart in Whitehall for its “Crime of the Week.”

On May 14, Crime Stoppers state the male suspect was caught stealing items from the Walmart on the 3600 block of East Main St. and was confronted.

When confronted, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at employees before leaving, according to the release.

Crime Stoppers say the suspect is armed and dangerous. Surveillance images can be seen below.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.