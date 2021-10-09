WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – You know how people say music brings people together? For one couple, that bond happened at a very young age, but little did they know it would turn into their forever love story.

Robert Kuhn, 75, and Sharron Milligan, 70, first met when they were in the fourth grade. They became good friends, went to the same high school – Whitehall Yearling High School — and it was there when they went from friends to dating at 16.

“I was in choir, he was in choir,” Milligan said. “We went to concerts and things together.”

Sharron Milligan-Kuhn and Robert Kuhn.

Though they didn’t marry each other after high school, Robert and Sharron always remained friends and supported each other. Both married other people, had their children, but later had one more thing in common: they both lost their spouses.

Years later, Robert decided to find the woman who reminded him of happiness and love, a quest he was willing to undertake after the passing of his wife.

“I happened to just think of her name,” he said. “It came to my mind. I found her phone number and called her.”

In April, they rekindled that love that was once so strong. He asked for her hand in marriage and six months later, got to say “I do” this weekend.

Robert said as he’s learned a thing or two about time and he didn’t want to let any more days go by without being married, especially because he is living with Parkinson’s disease.

Sharron Milligan-Kuhn and Robert Kuhn.

“I’m in stage 5, which is the final stage, which is why it’s so emotional,” Kuhn said. “She’s going to be there for me.”

He said since music brought them together all those years ago, it only seemed fitting to share their marriage in the same building in the new band room at the school, with the Whitehall band playing a few songs for the happy couple.

Now, they are formally known as Mr. and Mrs. Kuhns. Robert currently lives in Chicago, where he receives treatment for his Parkinson’s, but will soon move to Reynoldsburg to be with his new bride.