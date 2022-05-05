WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — An outdoor street hockey rink is coming soon to the city of Whitehall.

The Columbus Blue Jackets is awarding Whitehall, Ohio with a $250,000 grant to construct a community street hockey rink, the team said in a news release Thursday. Construction will begin in early summer, and the rink is expected to be completed by fall.

“We are truly excited to partner with the City of Whitehall on this project and what it will mean to the families, particularly kids, who will have access to it,” Katie Matney, executive director of the Blue Jackets Foundation, said in the release.

The grant will also be used toward developing sports programming, like Try Hockey for Free clinics, staff training and equipment in Whitehall, according to the release.

Through the partnership, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation said it will work with the city to offer free education resources to address STEM learning and academic achievement.

Matney applauded the foundation’s past work to bring the Thomas Knox Memorial Roller Hockey Rink to Westerville in 2018 and touted the Whitehall grant as a way to introduce more people to the game of hockey.

“Bringing a similar project to the Whitehall community allows us to continue to grow the game, while promoting fitness through play to young people who might not otherwise have the opportunity,” Matney said.