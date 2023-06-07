WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found at Whitehall Community Park on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to 402 N. Hamilton Rd. at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday after getting a report of a body found in a wooded area, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. They are now conducting an investigation and waiting for the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Investigators were unable to confirm or deny if the incident was a homicide or if foul play was involved.

A portion of the park was closed as authorities investigated but has since reopened. Whitehall police said at no time were any park visitors in danger.