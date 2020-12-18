Whitehall woman charged with murder in death of infant 28 years ago

MOLINE, Ill. (WCMH) — A Whitehall, Ohio, woman was charged Thursday with murder in the death of an infant girl 28 years ago, an arrest that came about after years of scientific advancements and DNA analysis.

Angela Renee Siebke (Moline Police photo)

Angela Renee Siebke, 47, was charged after being identified as the presumed mother of “Baby Jane April Doe,” who died on April 11, 1992. Siebke was jailed on a $1 million bond in Illinois.

A trash bag containing the body of an infant was found floating in the Mississippi River that day, and an autopsy revealed “Baby Girl April” died of suffocation and hypothermia. Despite national attention, police were unable to develop any leads, although they did perform DNA blood typing in the first case of its kind in Illinois.

In 2014, through advanced DNA technology, a profile was developed for the infant’s mother, and a state attorney filed a first-degree murder charge against the woman whose DNA matched the profile.

In January, Moline police authorized further DNA analysis to develop a genetic genealogy report, and genealogists used publicly available DNA databases to piece together a list of likely ancestors for Baby April and potential parents. Moline police used traditional investigative means to determine a likely suspect. On Dec. 1, they identified Siebke.

Columbus Police Cold Case Unit Assists In Out-of-State Homicide Case:



Good police work by all agencies involved in getting justice for Baby April. @MolinePolice @WhitehallPD https://t.co/bC91Z2r41g — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 18, 2020

In 1992, Siebke would have been a resident of Orion, Illinois.

“In this relentless pursuit of justive, we have provided closure to this 28-year-old mystery,” Moline police chief Darren Gault said.

Among those assisting Moline police in the investigation were the Columbus Police Cold Case Unit and Whitehall police.