WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

At about 11:53 p.m., Wednesday, officers in Whitehall were called to the 1000 block of Bucknell Road on the report of a shooting.

A male victim was located at the scene and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say one person is in custody, but officers continue to investigate.