Live Now
Police update investigation into stolen police car crash that killed 2 kids

Whitehall police searching for missing 71-year-old woman

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Whitehall are looking for a missing 71-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Alethea Hackett, 71, walked away from her home on the 900 block of South Yearline Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Her family tells police she has dementia and is dependent on medication she has not been able to take.

She was last seen wearing a blue jogging suit, black athletic shoes, yellow socks and carrying a tan purse. Her hair is in braids and pulled back into a ponytail.

Police say she is known to ride COTA buses when she is lost.

Anyone seeing Hackett is asked to call the closest police department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools