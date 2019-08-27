Whitehall police searching for missing 71-year-old woman

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Whitehall are looking for a missing 71-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Alethea Hackett, 71, walked away from her home on the 900 block of South Yearline Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Her family tells police she has dementia and is dependent on medication she has not been able to take.

She was last seen wearing a blue jogging suit, black athletic shoes, yellow socks and carrying a tan purse. Her hair is in braids and pulled back into a ponytail.

Police say she is known to ride COTA buses when she is lost.

Anyone seeing Hackett is asked to call the closest police department.