Whitehall police searching for endangered missing man

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Whitehall are asking for help locating a missing man.

Police say Francis Smith, 58, was last seen at his home in the 4000 block of Doney Street, around 11 p.m., May 1.

Smith is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and 212 pounds. There is no known clothing description or vehicle information at this time.

According to police, Smith has several medical conditions that require medications that he does not have with him.

Police ask anyone with information on Smith’s location to call 614-237-6333.