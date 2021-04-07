Whitehall police looking for two gas station robbery suspects

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall Police have released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing a gas station last week.

According to police, two men entered the Speedway gas station on the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road on March 31 at approximately 7 p.m.

The men loitered around the business together for approximately 40 minutes before they approached the checkout counter. At that point, one of the men allegedly pulled a handgun on the clerk and demanded money. When the clerk opened the register, the second suspect grabbed money, police said.

The men then fled the business together.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Whitehall Police at 614-237-6333.