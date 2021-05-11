Whitehall police investigating deadly shooting as murder-suicide

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police have released more information on a shooting they say left two people dead in a murder-suicide.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, just after 1 p.m., Monday, officers were called to the 800 block of Bernhard Road on the report of shots fired.

After arriving at the complex, officers found numerous shell casings on the ground of a common hallway of an apartment complex.

Officers then found Michael Haycook dead from an apparent gunshot wound, inside Apartment G that had its front door forced open.

Next officers attempted to contact Apartment E, but found the door was barricaded from the inside.

Police say officers forced entry into the apartment and found Roderick Moon II, 36, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two guns were found in his possession, according to police.

Roderick Moon II

Whitehall police say they are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide due to prior problems and ongoing issues between Moon and Haycook.

“This is a tragic loss of life that did not have to happen,” stated Whitehall Deputy Chief Dan Kelso, “We urge anyone with suicidal thoughts or feelings to get help. Help is available out there. Call your local police department, Netcare, or the suicide hotline at 800-273- 8255.”