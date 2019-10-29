Whitehall paramedic: There’s a family attached to every OD

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — There has been another spike in suspected overdose deaths here in Franklin County and it’s the second spike within one month’s time.

Over the weekend, four happened in Columbus, and four more happened in Whitehall.

“A male just called me and said he got three unconscious people in his house. I don’t know if it’s true or not.”

That 911 call led to the discovery of three people who died of suspected overdoses in a Whitehall house.

The man who made the original call is believed to have used the same drugs that killed the others, but somehow he lived.

This came at a time where Franklin County had eight suspected overdose deaths in 24 hours.

“Anytime that we have a spike that means that people have passed away and that’s very discouraging,” said Whitehall community paramedic Randy Jones.

Jones said what is frustrating is that the nature of opioid addiction forces most of their efforts to be retroactive.

“If we don’t know that there is a problem in a specific neighborhood or a specific household, there’s no way to go door to door and be able to talk to every single resident in the city and say, ‘Do you have a problem? Do you need Narcan? Do you need access to treatment? Do you need resources?'” Jones said.

He mentioned they have tools, like an interactive map, to help show overdose trends.

“When you get to the diamonds, this was the end of the story for somebody,” said Jones. “So somebody died here, and here, and here.”

Jones said when they see where people overdose or even died, it allows them to target that community with resources like information on their safe station, naloxone, and fentanyl testing strips.

All efforts to hopefully keep people alive.

He understands there’s a family attached to every life lost in this opioid epidemic.

“We do use it as fuel to go out and see, is there something we can do better, is there a way we can expand our program to reach the needs of more people,” Jones said.

A police forrum will be held in Whitehall Wednesday at the Center for Hope at 6 p.m. Whitehall medics and firefighters said they will handout naloxone and fentanyl testing strips to make the community better prepared.