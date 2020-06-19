Whitehall man charged with ethnic intimidation for menacing threats to neighbor

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced that the Franklin County Grand Jury returned a two-count indictment against Michael Patrick Millay, 51, for threatening his neighbors based on their race.

Millay is charged with Ethnic Intimidation and Aggravated Menacing.

“The defendant threatened his neighbor’s life using offensive racial remarks in front of her two young grandchildren,” O’Brien said.

Whitehall Police responded to the victim’s address twice on June 6 based on the unruly and threatening behavior of Millay. The defendant was warned after the first incident, but he continued to harass and threaten the victim. His threats continued even after he was taken into custody by Whitehall Police.

The County Prosecutors office upgraded pending misdemeanor charges to the Felony Ethnic Intimidation charges after consultation with Whitehall City Attorney Michael Bivens. Arraignment for this case is set for Wednesday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m.