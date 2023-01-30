COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list.

Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization program to further economic development. In 2021, the program was created and allocated $150 million by the Ohio General Assembly.

More than $54 million was approved for the funding of these new demolition projects, including nearly $21 million for the Franklin County projects that will be overseen by the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation.

Among the newly approved projects is a handful in and around Columbus, including the former Westland Mall in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side. The state says it plans to develop that site near the Hollywood Casino into a mixed-use project following demolition.

If you move east, the condemned Woodcliff condominiums in Whitehall were also added to the list. The 50-acre site facing North Hamilton Road was transformed this past summer with the group Catalyst Columbus painting the buildings in various colors. NBC4 reported in August that after the demolition, the city of Whitehall plans to build 1,000 residential units, an office space, an 80-acre community park and more.

“So many of these sites have been a nuisance in our communities for much too long,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “Tearing down these problematic, rundown properties will move Ohio forward and make room to build and develop for the future.”

Another notable Ohio site added to the list by the state’s department of development is the old Hocking County Jail which has been abandoned for nearly 20 years. The site will be renewed into a green space with future plans yet to be determined. Montgomery County has an additional 266 projects that were recently approved.