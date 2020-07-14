Whitehall City Schools pushes back start date, releases hybrid learning model

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH)– Kids in Whitehall will be learning half at home online and half in the physical classroom when school resumes in the fall.

Whitehall City Schools has released their plan to help keep students and staff stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district says students will be placed in two tracks: A and B. Track A students will be in the schools Wednesday and Friday, Track B students Tuesday and Thursday. The tracks will rotate who will be in the building on Mondays, and students who live in the same household will be assigned to the same track.

“Given the current level of spread in Franklin County, it is our hope to open schools in the form of a hybrid model, while offering opportunities for those who are high risk to learn 100% online,” the district said.

In addition, the district says all staff and students K-12 will be required to wear a mask (with special accommodations for those who cannot), desks will be spaced out, and buildings will be sanitized.

The first day of school has been pushed back two weeks from August 17 to August 31.

