ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) -- A dog in training to become a search and rescue dog that showed up emaciated at the Ross County Humane Society is on the road to recovery. His owner, a police dispatcher in Ohio, is now facing charges of neglect.

"I knew he was going to be in bad shape but I don't think I was emotionally prepared for what he was going to look like," said Ross County Humane Society Director Jennifer Thomas. During her time with the humane society, she has seen a lot. "They carried him out with slings to help him walk and they put him in the car and he couldn't even move."