White Castle offers teachers and all school staff discounts in restaurants and retail aisles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — White Castle, a family-owned business for 99 years, has honored our nation’s healthcare professionals, first responders, grocery store and food retail employees, and other frontline workers during the pandemic with special offers and discounts.

White Castle announced Thursday that the celebration of essential workers will now include teachers, principals, administrators and other school and daycare employees with offers in restaurants and frozen food aisles nationwide.

Any school or daycare employee can show their employee ID or other credentials while visiting any White Castle restaurant from Aug. 24 through Sept. 24 and get a 20% discount on their order. A coupon is also available at whitecastle.com for 75¢ off any four- or six-count Slider package in the frozen food aisle of grocery, convenience and club stores where White Castle Sliders are sold.

“We have celebrated so many of our country’s essential workers since the start of the pandemic, and with back to school upon us, it’s time to celebrate and acknowledge our heroes in education,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We hope that this expression of thanks can put a smile on their faces and make it a little easier to savor a nourishing meal morning, noon or night.”

Between mid-March and mid-July, White Castle gave away more than $1 million worth of free meals and delivered more than 12,700 complimentary sliders to healthcare workers and first responders in the 14 markets where it has restaurants. It also provided discounts to all frontline workers and gave over 3,300 sliders to grocery store and other retail food workers.

“These heroes are working so hard and making real sacrifices in our communities every day,” Richardson said. “From the White Castle family, it brings us immense pride to shine a light on the great work that educators and supporting teams do for our children and their futures.”