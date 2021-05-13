White Castle giving out free sliders for National Slider Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fans of White Castle’s iconic sliders are known as Cravers, and the most loyal of those folks will get a freebee for Saturday’s National Slider Day.

The Columbus-based fast-food chain says anyone who downloads the White Castle app and becomes a member of Craver Nation before May 15 will receive the digital offer for a free slider.

The company is also celebrating 100 years of Original Sliders, which were originally sold by the sack for 5 cents each. A year of celebrations is planned with various giveaways throughout 2021, according to the company.

White Castle expects to hand out tens of thousands of sliders on Saturday at its more than 360 locations.