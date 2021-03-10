White Castle celebrates a century of Sliders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — They’re small, they’re square, and now they’re 100.

White Castle, the creator of the iconic Slider hamburger — and the concept of fast food itself — is turning 100 years old Wednesday.

According to the Columbus-based company, the Original Sliders were sold “by the sack” and cost 5 cents each. In 2014, it was named the number one most influential burger of all time by Time magazine.

According to the company, White Castle owns more than 360 restaurants in 12 markets. This spring they’re planning to open the world’s largest White Castle in Orlando, Florida.

White Castle is promising a year of celebrations that includes birthday cake on a stick until April 18. For more information on the celebration, visit the White Castle website.