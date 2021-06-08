White Castle boosting starting pay to $15 an hour

An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — White Castle announced Tuesday it would be increasing its starting hourly pay to $15 an hour.

The burger chained released Tuesday it would be boosting the hourly starting pay in hopes of attracting more job applicants.

“White Castle prides itself on being a great place to work. Among other things, team members eat free on the job and get to wear cool new uniforms designed by acclaimed fashion house Telfar. In addition, White Castle recently earned the Great Place to Work Certification™, a prestigious designation based entirely on what team members say about their experience working at White Castle,” a statement from the company reads.

The increase to $15 is up from $11.50 an hour, and $13 an hour at some White Castle restaurants.