Which schools in Columbus, central Ohio will require masks?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Without mask mandates in place, central Ohio school districts are deciding individually whether or not to require students and staff to wear masks in the classroom.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Ohio Department of Health, currently recommend — but do not mandate — that all students, teachers and staff should wear masks in schools, regardless of their vaccination status.

Below is a comprehensive list of central Ohio schools and their mask policies to begin the school year.

NBC4 will provide updates on mask requirements as they are announced.