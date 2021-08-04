Which schools in Columbus, central Ohio will require masks?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Without mask mandates in place, central Ohio school districts are deciding individually whether or not to require students and staff to wear masks in the classroom.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Ohio Department of Health, currently recommend — but do not mandate — that all students, teachers and staff should wear masks in schools, regardless of their vaccination status.
Below is a comprehensive list of central Ohio schools and their mask policies to begin the school year.
- Bexley City Schools — Undetermined
- Big Walnut Schools — Undetermined
- Canal Winchester Local Schools — Facemasks not required.
- Capital University — Facemasks must be worn regardless of vaccination status.
- CCAD – Face masks required indoors.
- Columbus Catholic Schools — Undetermined
- Columbus City Schools — Facemasks required for students and staff in the classroom and on buses.
- Columbus State Community College — Facemasks required indoors.
- Delaware City Schools — Facemasks not required.
- Dublin City Schools — Facemasks not required.
- Franklin University — Facemasks are optional for the vaccinated, and are recommended for the unvaccinated.
- Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools — Facemasks required for students and employees in school buildings.
- Grandview Heights City Schools — Undetermined
- Groveport Madison Local Schools — Facemasks required on buses.
- Hilliard City Schools — Undecided
- Licking Heights Local School District — Undetermined
- New Albany-Plain Local Schools — Undetermined
- Newark City Schools — Undetermined
- Ohio Dominican University — Facemasks required.
- The Ohio State University — Facemasks required indoors regardless of vaccination.
- Ohio Wesleyan University — Facemasks not required for the vaccinated. Unvaccinated must wear masks indoors.
- Olentangy Schools — Undetermined
- Otterbein University — Facemasks required inside.
- Pickerington Local Schools — Facemasks optional for students and staff.
- Reynoldsburg City Schools — Undetermined
- Southwest Licking Schools — Undetermined
- South-Western City Schools — Undetermined
- Upper Arlington City Schools — Facemasks not required.
- Westerville City Schools — Facemasks required for all students, staff, and visitors to school facilities.
- Whitehall City Schools — Undetermined
- Worthington City Schools — Undetermined
NBC4 will provide updates on mask requirements as they are announced.