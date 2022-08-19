COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4.

Week 1 games on NBC4

Hartley at Big Walnut

Hayes at Buckeye Valley

Westerville North at Westerville Central

Olentangy vs. Westerville South

Harvest Prep at Bloom-Carroll

Canal Winchester at Groveport

Upper Arlington at Reynoldsburg

Granville at Whitehall

Lancaster at Pickerington North

New Albany at Marysville

Grove City at Scioto

Beechcroft at Thomas Worthington

Liberty at Pickerington Central

Mason at Gahanna

Watterson at Whetstone