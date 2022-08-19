COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4.
Week 1 games on NBC4
- Hartley at Big Walnut
- Hayes at Buckeye Valley
- Westerville North at Westerville Central
- Olentangy vs. Westerville South
- Harvest Prep at Bloom-Carroll
- Canal Winchester at Groveport
- Upper Arlington at Reynoldsburg
- Granville at Whitehall
- Lancaster at Pickerington North
- New Albany at Marysville
- Grove City at Scioto
- Beechcroft at Thomas Worthington
- Liberty at Pickerington Central
- Mason at Gahanna
- Watterson at Whetstone