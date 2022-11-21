COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Thanksgiving for last-minute holiday items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location.
View which stores are closing their doors Thursday here.
Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops are open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Big Lots
Big Lots locations are open from 7 a.m. to midnight.
Cabela’s
Cabela’s stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CVS
CVS locations are open on Thanksgiving with varying hours.
Dollar General
Dollar General locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree stores are open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Family Dollar
Family Dollar locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kroger
Kroger locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all Kroger pharmacies are closed.
Meijer
Meijer locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s locations are open with varying hours.
Michaels
Michaels stores are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sears
Sears stores are open on Thanksgiving beginning at 6 p.m.
Starbucks
Starbucks stores are open on Thursday with varying hours.
Walgreens
Walgreens stores are open with varying hours.
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.