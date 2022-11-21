COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Thanksgiving for last-minute holiday items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location.

View which stores are closing their doors Thursday here.

Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops are open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots

Big Lots locations are open from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Cabela’s

Cabela’s stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS

CVS locations are open on Thanksgiving with varying hours.

Dollar General

Dollar General locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree stores are open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Family Dollar

Family Dollar locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kroger

Kroger locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all Kroger pharmacies are closed.

Meijer

Meijer locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s locations are open with varying hours.

Michaels

Michaels stores are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sears

Sears stores are open on Thanksgiving beginning at 6 p.m.

Starbucks

Starbucks stores are open on Thursday with varying hours.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores are open with varying hours.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.