COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking for all students and school staff at school regardless of vaccination status. Ohio’s largest school district is following that guidance, while some are leaving the decision up to parents.
Below are the policies of Columbus’ largest school districts:
- Columbus City Schools – Masks required for all
- Southwestern City School District – PK-6 masks required, 7-12 strongly recommended
- Olentangy School District – Masks optional
- Hilliard City School District – Masks required for all
- Dublin City Schools – PK-8 masks required, 9-12 mask wearing requested
- Reynoldsburg City Schools – Masks required for all
- Westerville City Schools – Masks required for all
- Pickerington City Schools – K-6 masks required, 7-12 strongly encouraged
- Worthington City Schools – Masks required for all
- Gahanna Jefferson Public Schools – Masks required for all
- Bexley City Schools – Masks required for all
- Upper Arlington Schools – Masks required for all
- New Albany-Plain Local Schools – Masks optional
- Columbus Catholic Schools – Preschool-2 masks encouraged, 3-12 masks required
- Marysville Exempted Village School District– Masks optional, highly recommended
- Big Walnut Local School District – Masks optional
- Delaware City Schools – Masks required for all
- Buckeye Valley Local School – Masks required for all
- Canal Winchester Local Schools – Masks optional, recommended
- Groveport Madison Schools – Masks required for all
- Hamilton Local School – Masks optional
CLICK HERE to read more about the AAP’s COVID-19 recommendations.