Where’s the beef? Ohio Beef Council responds to high prices & shortages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Meat prices are rising since grocery stores are experiencing beef shortages.

Elizabeth Harash, Executive Director of the Ohio Beef Council says the issue is at the processing plants.

“As packing plants make sure they’re putting worker safety at first and foremost it’s slowed down their production. They take less cattle in and send less beef out of the door,” says Harash.

According to farmer Jane Blystone the cattle is available, but small farms like hers are having troubling keeping up.

“I think at first it started because there wasn’t anything on the shelves at the grocery store,” says Jane, “cattle are backing up on the farm and that further depresses the prices for cattle.”

Joe Blystone wants consumers to know the stores are still open and farmers are working, and everyone is doing what they can to get food on your table, “we see no shortage it’s such a matter of getting it processed, says Joe.

Another problem, for these farmers, is finding help. They say, lots of farms are seeking help and are hiring.