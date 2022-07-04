COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Independence Day is here, and fireworks will light up the sky Monday night across central Ohio. Although some communities had fireworks Friday and Saturday, others waited until July 4th for theirs. Here are the community celebrations and firework shows that are taking place:

Bexley July 4th Celebrations

8 a.m. parade, 10 p.m. fireworks and more.

Locations vary. Details.

Delaware 4th of July Concert and Fireworks

The Central Ohio Symphony will perform its traditional outdoor concert, with fireworks to cap the day.

Ohio Wesleyan University – 61 S. Sandusky St. Details.

Dublin Parade and 4th of July Concert

Parade through downtown, with an evening of live entertainment. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:50 p.m.

Locations vary. Details. Times vary.

Groveport 4th of July Celebration

A parade followed by games, activities and fireworks at dusk.

Locations vary. Details.

Lancaster-Fairfield County Fourth of July

Day-long event with parade, craft show, music, and fireworks.

Fairfield County fairgrounds — 157 East Fair Avenue, Lancaster. Details.

New Albany 4th of July Festival and Fireworks

Festival with family activities, games, food trucks, live music. Fireworks will begin about 9:45 p.m.

New Albany Middle School – 6600 E. Dublin-Granville Rd. Details.

Pickerington July 4th Celebration

Fireworks launching from Pickerington High School Central at 10 p.m.

Locations vary. Details.

Sunbury Independence Day

Parade, festival and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Sunbury Square. Details.

Upper Arlington 4th of July

Parade, festival. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Northam Park – 2070 Northam Park. Details.

Westerville 4th of July

Parade, festival. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Westerville Sports Complex – 325 N. Cleveland Ave. Details.

West Jefferson July 4th Streetfest

Rides, food, live music. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

South Center Street and Pearl Street. Details.

Worthington Picnic and Fireworks

Family picnic with food and games. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Thomas Worthington High School – 300 W. Granville Rd. Details.