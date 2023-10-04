COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains and local shops in central Ohio are celebrating National Taco Day on Wednesday with discounts and free dishes.

Find a deal near you below.

1415 W. 5th Avenue and 1870 N. High Street

The chain is giving out one free tacos to all reward members through Barrio’s mobile app. Mention the promotion to a server on Wednesday and show them the app.

1481 Polari Parkway and 4154 Seward Street

This year on National Taco Day, add a ground beef taco, crispy or soft, at Chuy’s to any dine-in entrée for just $1.

Visit your local Chuy’s dressed like a taco on Wednesday and post a photo on social media using #ChuysTacoDay and you’ll receive a free, dine-in entrée of your choice.

8958 Lyra Drive, 4052 Presidential Parkway, 102 N. High Street, 4077 Fenlon Street, 2977 N. High Street, 1227 N. High Street, 132 S. High Street

Celebrating the whole month with rewards, Condado is offering a free taco on Wednesday for reward members and double the rewards on all Tuesday orders.

(Adobe Stock)

4720 E. Main Street

Del Taco is offering “Tacoberfest” deals through Oct. 28, including a free grilled chicken taco del carbon with any purchase or two for $3 crispy chicken tacos.

More than 10 locations in central Ohio

The chain is celebrating with several deals available throughout its central Ohio restaurants.

More than 12 locations in central Ohio

The chain is offering for $2.22 on Wednesday in celebration of National Taco Day.

(Adobe Stock)

4175 Morse Crossing

The restaurant is celebrating with $2 seasoned ground beef, chicken tinga and veggie tacos, $4 southwest chicken and brisket tacos, and $3 bottled beers.

More than 390 locations in Ohio

The chain is offering two crunchy tacos and two nacho cheese Doritos locos tacos for $5.

1956 N. High Street, 1689 W. 5th Avenue and 1055 Polaris Parkway

Reward members can earn two times the points on Wednesday when making any purchase.