COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains and local shops in central Ohio are celebrating National Taco Day on Wednesday with discounts and free dishes.
Find a deal near you below.
Barrio
1415 W. 5th Avenue and 1870 N. High Street
- The chain is giving out one free tacos to all reward members through Barrio’s mobile app. Mention the promotion to a server on Wednesday and show them the app.
Chuy’s
1481 Polari Parkway and 4154 Seward Street
- This year on National Taco Day, add a ground beef taco, crispy or soft, at Chuy’s to any dine-in entrée for just $1.
- Visit your local Chuy’s dressed like a taco on Wednesday and post a photo on social media using #ChuysTacoDay and you’ll receive a free, dine-in entrée of your choice.
Condado
8958 Lyra Drive, 4052 Presidential Parkway, 102 N. High Street, 4077 Fenlon Street, 2977 N. High Street, 1227 N. High Street, 132 S. High Street
- Celebrating the whole month with rewards, Condado is offering a free taco on Wednesday for reward members and double the rewards on all Tuesday orders.
Del Taco
4720 E. Main Street
- Del Taco is offering “Tacoberfest” deals through Oct. 28, including a free grilled chicken taco del carbon with any purchase or two for $3 crispy chicken tacos.
El Vaquero
More than 10 locations in central Ohio
- The chain is celebrating with several deals available throughout its central Ohio restaurants.
Local Cantina
More than 12 locations in central Ohio
- The chain is offering for $2.22 on Wednesday in celebration of National Taco Day.
On The Border
4175 Morse Crossing
- The restaurant is celebrating with $2 seasoned ground beef, chicken tinga and veggie tacos, $4 southwest chicken and brisket tacos, and $3 bottled beers.
Taco Bell
More than 390 locations in Ohio
- The chain is offering two crunchy tacos and two nacho cheese Doritos locos tacos for $5.
Qdoba
1956 N. High Street, 1689 W. 5th Avenue and 1055 Polaris Parkway
- Reward members can earn two times the points on Wednesday when making any purchase.