COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains nationwide will be celebrating National Coffee Day on Thursday with discounts and free cups all day. Select roasters will also be shipping discounted bags for orders placed during the celebration. View the deals below.

Barnes and Noble

Customers can get a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any baked item from B&N Cafes nationwide on Thursday. Locations.

Burger King

Royal Perks members can get a free small iced coffee with a purchase from 6 to 10 a.m. Locations.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Perks members can get a $3 medium handcrafted beverage on Thursday. Locations.

Dunkin’

DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Thursday. Locations.

Grounds Hounds Coffee Co.

Get 20% off the entire site with the code “COFFEEDAY” at checkout. Details.

Krispy Kreme

Customers can get a free iced or hot brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. Krispy Kreme Rewards members can also get a free donut. Locations.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Thursday through Sunday, La Colombe is offering a BOGO 50% off all 12-ounce boxes of coffee beans. Details.

McDonald’s

My McDonald’s Rewards members can use the app to order a $1 premium roast or iced coffee. Locations.

Panera Bread

On Thursday, Panera is offering new Unlimited Sip Club subscribers two months free, and existing members can receive $2 off select beverages and smoothies. Locations.

Peets Coffee

Thursday through Sunday, get 20% off beans, K-cup pods and capsules. Details.

Sheetz

Customers can get a free nitro cold brew with the purchase of any in-store item at all Sheetz locations on Thursday. Locations.

Smoothie King

Get a 20-ounce espresso or cold brew blended smoothie for $5 before 11 a.m. Locations.

Tim Hortons

Get a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday when you order on the Tims app or online. Locations.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Visit any of Winans’ Ohio locations for a free 12-ounce brewed coffee with every bag of coffee purchased on Thursday. Locations.