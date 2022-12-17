Within the first five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.

In November 2022, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, and Ukraine. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make its citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people, and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin who resettled in Ohio in November 2022.

November refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in November

Ohio

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 37

#2. Ukraine: 9

#2. Iraq: 9

#4. Uzbekistan: 8

#4. Afghanistan: 8

#6. Somalia: 6

#6. Bhutan: 6

#8. Eritrea: 5

#8. Ethiopia: 5

#10. Syria: 4

#11. Venezuela: 3

#12. Palestine: 2

#12. Belarus: 2

#14. Burma: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 414

#2. Burma: 366

#3. Ukraine: 227

#4. Syria: 199

#5. Afghanistan: 169

States that accepted the most refugees in November

#1. California: 145

#2. New York: 136

#3. Texas: 132

#4. Pennsylvania: 131

#5. Washington: 123

Read on to see the countries that Ohio has accepted the most refugees from since November 2022

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since November 2022

Ohio: 89

National: 1,032

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 93

#2. Ohio: 89

#3. Wisconsin: 60

#4. Pennsylvania: 54

#5. Michigan: 53

#2. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since November 2022

Ohio: 28

National: 469

Top states

#1. Michigan: 64

#2. Washington: 35

#3. Ohio: 28

#3. Illinois: 28

#3. Kentucky: 28

#3. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since November 2022

Ohio: 15

National: 97

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 30

#2. Ohio: 15

#3. Georgia: 11

#4. Florida: 9

#5. South Dakota: 6

#4. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since November 2022

Ohio: 14

National: 299

Top states

#1. Washington: 102

#2. California: 58

#3. Pennsylvania: 25

#4. South Carolina: 24

#5. Ohio: 14

#5. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since November 2022

Ohio: 9

National: 540

Top states

#1. California: 128

#2. Texas: 72

#3. Washington: 44

#4. New York: 43

#5. Virginia: 41

#5. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since November 2022

Ohio: 9

National: 73

Top states

#1. Michigan: 19

#2. Ohio: 9

#3. Texas: 8

#4. North Dakota: 6

#4. Massachusetts: 6

#7. Uzbekistan

Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since November 2022

Ohio: 8

National: 29

Top states

#1. Washington: 10

#2. Ohio: 8

#3. California: 6

#4. New York: 5

#8. Bhutan

Refugees that arrived from Bhutan since November 2022

Ohio: 6

National: 6

Top states

#1. Ohio: 6

#9. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since November 2022

Ohio: 5

National: 86

Top states

#1. Colorado: 11

#2. Tennessee: 10

#2. North Carolina: 10

#4. Indiana: 8

#5. lowa: 7

#9. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since November 2022

Ohio: 5

National: 64

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 28

#2. lowa: 11

#3. Georgia: 7

#4. Illinois: 6

#5. Ohio: 5

#11. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since November 2022

Ohio: 3

National: 64

Top states

#1. Florida: 14

#2. Kentucky: 8

#2. Georgia: 8

#4. Texas: 7

#5. Illinois: 6

#12. Palestine

Refugees that arrived from Palestine since November 2022

Ohio: 2

National: 3

Top states

#1. Ohio: 2

#2. New York: 1

#12. Belarus

Refugees that arrived from Belarus since November 2022

Ohio: 2

National: 2

Top states

#1. Ohio: 2

#14. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since November 2022

Ohio: 1

National: 582

Top states

#1. Wisconsin: 133

#2. Texas: 66

#3. Indiana: 56

#4. Georgia: 48

#5. New York: 42