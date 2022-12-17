Within the first five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.
In November 2022, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, and Ukraine. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make its citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.
For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people, and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin who resettled in Ohio in November 2022.
November refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in November
Ohio
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 37
#2. Ukraine: 9
#2. Iraq: 9
#4. Uzbekistan: 8
#4. Afghanistan: 8
#6. Somalia: 6
#6. Bhutan: 6
#8. Eritrea: 5
#8. Ethiopia: 5
#10. Syria: 4
#11. Venezuela: 3
#12. Palestine: 2
#12. Belarus: 2
#14. Burma: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 414
#2. Burma: 366
#3. Ukraine: 227
#4. Syria: 199
#5. Afghanistan: 169
States that accepted the most refugees in November
#1. California: 145
#2. New York: 136
#3. Texas: 132
#4. Pennsylvania: 131
#5. Washington: 123
Read on to see the countries that Ohio has accepted the most refugees from since November 2022
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since November 2022
Ohio: 89
National: 1,032
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 93
#2. Ohio: 89
#3. Wisconsin: 60
#4. Pennsylvania: 54
#5. Michigan: 53
#2. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since November 2022
Ohio: 28
National: 469
Top states
#1. Michigan: 64
#2. Washington: 35
#3. Ohio: 28
#3. Illinois: 28
#3. Kentucky: 28
#3. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since November 2022
Ohio: 15
National: 97
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 30
#2. Ohio: 15
#3. Georgia: 11
#4. Florida: 9
#5. South Dakota: 6
#4. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since November 2022
Ohio: 14
National: 299
Top states
#1. Washington: 102
#2. California: 58
#3. Pennsylvania: 25
#4. South Carolina: 24
#5. Ohio: 14
#5. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since November 2022
Ohio: 9
National: 540
Top states
#1. California: 128
#2. Texas: 72
#3. Washington: 44
#4. New York: 43
#5. Virginia: 41
#5. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since November 2022
Ohio: 9
National: 73
Top states
#1. Michigan: 19
#2. Ohio: 9
#3. Texas: 8
#4. North Dakota: 6
#4. Massachusetts: 6
#7. Uzbekistan
Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since November 2022
Ohio: 8
National: 29
Top states
#1. Washington: 10
#2. Ohio: 8
#3. California: 6
#4. New York: 5
#8. Bhutan
Refugees that arrived from Bhutan since November 2022
Ohio: 6
National: 6
Top states
#1. Ohio: 6
#9. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since November 2022
Ohio: 5
National: 86
Top states
#1. Colorado: 11
#2. Tennessee: 10
#2. North Carolina: 10
#4. Indiana: 8
#5. lowa: 7
#9. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since November 2022
Ohio: 5
National: 64
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 28
#2. lowa: 11
#3. Georgia: 7
#4. Illinois: 6
#5. Ohio: 5
#11. Venezuela
Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since November 2022
Ohio: 3
National: 64
Top states
#1. Florida: 14
#2. Kentucky: 8
#2. Georgia: 8
#4. Texas: 7
#5. Illinois: 6
#12. Palestine
Refugees that arrived from Palestine since November 2022
Ohio: 2
National: 3
Top states
#1. Ohio: 2
#2. New York: 1
#12. Belarus
Refugees that arrived from Belarus since November 2022
Ohio: 2
National: 2
Top states
#1. Ohio: 2
#14. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since November 2022
Ohio: 1
National: 582
Top states
#1. Wisconsin: 133
#2. Texas: 66
#3. Indiana: 56
#4. Georgia: 48
#5. New York: 42