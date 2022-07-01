COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has added more hometown shows in Yellow Springs for his Dave Chappelle and Friends series.

Chappelle will perform at the Wirrig Pavilion on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets, which are sold in pairs at $150 each, can only be purchased online as there is no box office onsite. The shows have a strict no cell phones policy.

This now brings the total number of shows that Chappelle can schedule through Sept. 5 at the Wirrig Pavilion to 15, as allowed by a vote of the Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals, which was reported by YSNEWS.com in April.

The Netflix star will also perform in Canton this summer. The show will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as part of his In Your Dreams Tour on Sunday, Aug. 7.

After the Canton performance, Chappelle will travel across the Atlantic, where he and comedian Chis Rock will pair up in London for performances at the O2 Arena on Sept. 3 and 4, as listed by Live Nation. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

Rock and Chappelle both made headlines after being attacked onstage at the Oscars and the Hollywood Bowl, respectively. Rock was present at Chappelle’s Netflix is a Joke comedy festival act, when “The Closer” star was tackled onstage. Rock famously quipped, “Was that Will Smith?” after the incident in reference to being slapped by Smith at the Academy Awards.