When will coronavirus cases peak in Ohio? Models say it could be weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Data from two models seem to agree that Ohio’s coronavirus peak will happen in mid-to-late-April.

According to a projection from quantitative epidemiologists at the Infectious Diseases Institute at the Ohio State University, Ohio will peak with nearly 10,000 cases per day around April 25. That projection takes into account preventative measures taken by all Ohioans.

Data released Monday by by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation provide an optimistic look at Ohio’s ability to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest IHME data, Ohio is projected to have a total of 1,203 COVID-19 deaths, with a peak of 39 per day on April 19-22. The state is projected to need 3,854 hospital beds and 585 ICU beds, far short of capacity. The IHME projects Ohio will need 468 ventilators at the peak.

Monday’s release updates projections the IHME made Thursday, which said Ohio could have up to 2,733 deaths.

The IHME said it made several key changes since the March 26 release. It is now including all available data from March 25-29 and has made several improvements to its analytic methods.