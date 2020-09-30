When to expect peak colors: 2020 fall foliage outlook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — We’ve officially changed the calendar over to fall and now we’re just waiting on the beautiful colors on trees that come with the season.

The weather plays a big when determining when fall colors appear and how long we’ll be able to enjoy them.

Despite a dry last couple of weeks, we’ve had a pretty average amount of rainfall for the year and are already starting to see cooler mornings.

This is setting Central Ohio up for a traditional fall color season which should peak around the week of Oct. 19 through the week of Oct. 26.

The bright oranges, reds and yellows are sustained not only decreasing amounts of daylight hours but thrive when we have cold, but not freezing nights, followed by sunny afternoons and moderate rain.

Jamie Regula, a forester with Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources, explains that even though there have been a lot of things canceled this year, there’s no reason that enjoying fall colors should be on that list.

“The best thing about fall color is that it is in nature, so you can enjoy it while social distancing and staying safe,” said Regula. “And you don’t have to travel far out of a city. If you do live in an urban area the trees in your area, they change color too, and a tree can show a spectrum of colors, so even if you can only take laps in your neighborhood, you’ll get to enjoy it as well.”

For more resources on fall color like a weekly color update, check out our website NBC4i.com