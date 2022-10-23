Water flows from a water fountain at the Boys and Girls Club in Concord, N.H. The state has 469 known PFAS contamination sites.

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.

Unfortunately, even in a developed country like the U.S., our drinking water is not always safe. Instances like lead contamination in Flint, Michigan, water treatment plant failures in Jackson, Mississippi, and a Navy fuel storage facility leak in Honolulu are all evidence of some of the issues and dysfunctional systems that can lead to unsafe water. All of those instances are now public and either resolved or in the process of being resolved; however, despite their illegality, organizations in charge of ensuring clean, potable water for their constituents aren’t always transparent about the state of their product, thereby violating federal law.

The Government Performance and Results Act requires all federal entities to produce performance reports that include relevant statistics about their work. Part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s reports contain data about a wide variety of water quality violations, including which organizations have failed to comply with public notice rules for water contamination that they discover.

Using the EPA’s GPRA Violation Report for public notice violations, Stacker compiled a list of the largest organizations in violation of the law requiring the public to be notified of contaminated drinking water between January and June 2022. Organizations are ranked by the size of the population they serve. Ties were broken by the number of public notice violations incurred.

Read on to see which organizations in Ohio have incurred the largest violations.

#20. Reno Water And Sewer 1

– Population served: 2,189

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#19. Windham Village Pws

– Population served: 2,200

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#18. Richwood Village Pws

– Population served: 2,316

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#17. Travel Centers Of America

– Population served: 2,490

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 5

#16. Genoa Village

– Population served: 2,800

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 3

#15. Old Straitsville Water Association

– Population served: 2,950

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#14. Bethel Village Pws

– Population served: 3,900

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#13. South Lebanon Village Pws

– Population served: 4,115

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 5

#12. South Point Village

– Population served: 4,133

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#11. Greenfield City Pws

– Population served: 4,600

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#10. Byesville

– Population served: 5,104

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#9. Erie Co Margaretta District

– Population served: 5,131

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#8. New Carlisle City Pws

– Population served: 5,800

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#7. Scioto Water, Inc.-Sugar Camp

– Population served: 8,915

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#6. Galion City

– Population served: 10,089

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#5. Ironton Pws

– Population served: 11,129

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 4

#4. Jackson Co. Water Company-Wtp

– Population served: 15,903

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#3. Medina Co/Northwest Pws

– Population served: 46,324

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#2. Lakewood City Pws

– Population served: 52,100

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#1. Lima City

– Population served: 65,619

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2