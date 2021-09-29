When is trick or treat in Columbus, central Ohio? Times for 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given kids the green light to trick-or-treat this year.

Rochelle Walensky said Sunday that the key to being safe is being outdoors in small groups.

Handing out candy is OK, too, according to Walensky, since COVID-19 exposure is defined as being within 6-feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. Brief interactions are just fine, according to the CDC.

Following are the 2021 trick-or-treat dates for Columbus and central Ohio:

  • Ashville: Oct. 27, 4-5:30 p.m.  
  • Athens: Oct. 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Bexley: Oct. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Blendon Township: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • Bucyrus: Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.
  • Canal Winchester:  Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
  • Centerburg: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m. 
  • Chillicothe: Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m.
  • Circleville:  Oct. 29, 4-5:30 p.m.
  • Columbus: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • Delaware:  Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Dublin:  Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • Fairfield Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Fredericktown: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Gahanna: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
  • Genoa Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Grove City: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • Groveport: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Hilliard: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Lancaster: Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • London: Oct. 30, 4-5 p.m.
  • Marion: Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Marysville: Oct. 31, 6-8
  • Minerva Park: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • Mount Sterling: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Mount Vernon: Oct. 30, 2-6 p.m.
  • Nelsonville: Oct. 30, 5:30-8 p.m.
  • New Albany: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • New Lexington: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Newark: Oct. 30, 4-11 p.m.
  • Orange Township: Oct. 28
  • Pataskala: Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.
  • Pickaway County: Oct. 26, 5-6 p.m.
  • Pickerington: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • Plain City: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Powell: Oct. 31, 6 p.m.
  • Prairie Township: Oct. 23, 4-7 p.m.
  • Reynoldsburg: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Richwood: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Somerset: Oct. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Sedalia: Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Sunbury: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Upper Arlington: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • Waverly: Oct. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Westerville: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
  • West Jefferson: Oct. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Whitehall: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
  • Worthington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

