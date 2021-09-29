When is trick or treat in Columbus, central Ohio? Times for 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given kids the green light to trick-or-treat this year.

Rochelle Walensky said Sunday that the key to being safe is being outdoors in small groups.

Handing out candy is OK, too, according to Walensky, since COVID-19 exposure is defined as being within 6-feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. Brief interactions are just fine, according to the CDC.

Following are the 2021 trick-or-treat dates for Columbus and central Ohio: