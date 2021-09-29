When is trick or treat in Columbus, central Ohio? Times for 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given kids the green light to trick-or-treat this year.
Rochelle Walensky said Sunday that the key to being safe is being outdoors in small groups.
Handing out candy is OK, too, according to Walensky, since COVID-19 exposure is defined as being within 6-feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. Brief interactions are just fine, according to the CDC.
Following are the 2021 trick-or-treat dates for Columbus and central Ohio:
- Ashville: Oct. 27, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Athens: Oct. 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Bexley: Oct. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Blendon Township: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- Bucyrus: Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.
- Canal Winchester: Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
- Centerburg: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Chillicothe: Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m.
- Circleville: Oct. 29, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Columbus: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- Delaware: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Dublin: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- Fairfield Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Fredericktown: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Gahanna: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
- Genoa Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Grove City: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- Groveport: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Hilliard: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Lancaster: Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
- London: Oct. 30, 4-5 p.m.
- Marion: Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Marysville: Oct. 31, 6-8
- Minerva Park: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- Mount Sterling: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Mount Vernon: Oct. 30, 2-6 p.m.
- Nelsonville: Oct. 30, 5:30-8 p.m.
- New Albany: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- New Lexington: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Newark: Oct. 30, 4-11 p.m.
- Orange Township: Oct. 28
- Pataskala: Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.
- Pickaway County: Oct. 26, 5-6 p.m.
- Pickerington: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- Plain City: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Powell: Oct. 31, 6 p.m.
- Prairie Township: Oct. 23, 4-7 p.m.
- Reynoldsburg: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Richwood: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Somerset: Oct. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Sedalia: Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Sunbury: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Upper Arlington: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- Waverly: Oct. 30, 5-6:30 p.m.
- Westerville: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
- West Jefferson: Oct. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Whitehall: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- Worthington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.