Wheels for Aiden gifts electric cars to children with mobility issues

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — Close to a dozen children with illnesses road away on a new set of wheels Saturday, all in memory of a little boy who lost his life.

The event was held in Alum Creek Park.

Little Aiden passed away three years ago after battling cancer. He was only seven years old.

Since his death, the non-profit organization Wheels For Aiden was created.

“Some have cancer, some have genetic disorders, regardless, they don’t play outside like the other kids,” said Jason Woehrle from Wheels For Aiden. “They sit inside and look out the window see everybody out having a good time. This enables them to open the door and get outside. “

Aiden was remembered as a child who drove around the neighborhood in his electric car, so that’s why eight of them were given out to children who have mobility issues.

“It makes me happy that people still can remember him and do all this really great stuff for kids who were in the same spot as him,” said Owen Welling, Aiden’s brother. “They couldn’t do things and be like other kids.”

“We are surrounded by the most amazing community,” mother Macee Leonard said. “We are constantly surprised with things like this that allows them to be a kid and my heart is so full.”

The organization uses all of its proceeds to provide the electric cars to children.

Each car costs approximately $500.