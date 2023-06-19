COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are open with varying hours on Monday, while a few businesses are closed for Juneteenth. Find which retailers are open or closed below.
Is mail delivered on Juneteenth?
Amazon
- Locations are open on Juneteenth and delivery services are available.
FedEx
- Locations are open on Monday and all services are available.
United States Postal Service
- USPS recognizes Juneteenth as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.
UPS
- Stores are open on Monday, along with pickup and delivery services.
Is the library open on Juneteenth?
Columbus Metropolitan Library branches
- All locations across Columbus are closed on Monday for Juneteenth.
Are restaurants and stores open on Juneteenth?
Aldi
- Stores are operating as normal on Monday, but hours may vary by location.
BJ’s Wholesale
- The wholesale retailer is open on Juneteenth and is operating as normal.
Chipotle
- Restaurants are open on Monday for normal operating hours.
Costco
- Juneteenth is not listed as one of the wholesale retailer’s list of holiday closures and is open on Monday.
Dollar General
- Stores are operating as normal on Juneteenth, but hours may vary by location.
Dunkin’
- Locations are open, but hours may vary.
Easton Town Center
- Shops at Easton are operating as normal on Monday.
Fresh Thyme Market
- All markets are open on Monday for Juneteenth.
Giant Eagle
- All stores are open for Juneteenth.
Home Depot
- Locations are operating as normal on Monday, but hours may vary.
Kroger
- Grocery stores are operating as normal on Monday.
Lowe’s
- Stores are operating as normal on Juneteenth.
Meijer
- All stores are operating as normal on Monday.
Sam’s Club
- The wholesale retailer is open for Juneteenth.
Starbucks
- Most locations are open, but hours may vary.
Target
- Stores are operating as normal on Monday, but hours may vary by location.
Trader Joe’s
- Stores are open as normal on Juneteenth, but hours may vary.
Walmart
- Locations are operating as normal on Monday.
Whole Foods Market
- Locations are open on Juneteenth, but hours may vary.