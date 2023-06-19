COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are open with varying hours on Monday, while a few businesses are closed for Juneteenth. Find which retailers are open or closed below.

Is mail delivered on Juneteenth?

Amazon

  • Locations are open on Juneteenth and delivery services are available.

FedEx

  • Locations are open on Monday and all services are available.

United States Postal Service

  • USPS recognizes Juneteenth as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.

UPS

  • Stores are open on Monday, along with pickup and delivery services.

Is the library open on Juneteenth?

Columbus Metropolitan Library branches

  • All locations across Columbus are closed on Monday for Juneteenth.

Are restaurants and stores open on Juneteenth?

Aldi

  • Stores are operating as normal on Monday, but hours may vary by location.

BJ’s Wholesale

  • The wholesale retailer is open on Juneteenth and is operating as normal.

Chipotle

  • Restaurants are open on Monday for normal operating hours.

Costco

  • Juneteenth is not listed as one of the wholesale retailer’s list of holiday closures and is open on Monday.

Dollar General

  • Stores are operating as normal on Juneteenth, but hours may vary by location.

Dunkin’

  • Locations are open, but hours may vary.

Easton Town Center

  • Shops at Easton are operating as normal on Monday.

Fresh Thyme Market

  • All markets are open on Monday for Juneteenth.

Giant Eagle

  • All stores are open for Juneteenth.

Home Depot

  • Locations are operating as normal on Monday, but hours may vary.

Kroger

  • Grocery stores are operating as normal on Monday.

Lowe’s

  • Stores are operating as normal on Juneteenth.

Meijer

  • All stores are operating as normal on Monday.

Sam’s Club

  • The wholesale retailer is open for Juneteenth.

Starbucks

  • Most locations are open, but hours may vary.

Target

  • Stores are operating as normal on Monday, but hours may vary by location.

Trader Joe’s

  • Stores are open as normal on Juneteenth, but hours may vary.

Walmart

  • Locations are operating as normal on Monday.

Whole Foods Market

  • Locations are open on Juneteenth, but hours may vary.