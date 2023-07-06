COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s budget for the next two years is in place, and while the Republican governor has promised benefits for the public, it has been met with historically low Democratic support.

Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted spoke on the budget on Wednesday, focusing on a few big items including nursing home impact, behavioral health, housing and education.

“It’s a budget and like our first two budgets, really an investment in the people of the state of Ohio,” DeWine said.

Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) disagreed, saying it only supports the wealthy and well-connected.

“This budget still doesn’t prioritize the needs of all Ohioans, especially everyday Ohioans who are struggling the most, and that’s my Democratic caucus in the senate, that’s our biggest concern,” Antonio said.

In the press conference, the governor spoke on how nursing homes would be held accountable.

“We’re going to dramatically increase our inspection teams to have more trained professionals in our nursing homes, making sure people are living with dignity in high quality and safe environments,” DeWine said. “Consistently bad nursing homes will face greater penalties and those that refuse to improve will be put out of business.”

Antonio sniped the spending plan for nursing homes, saying it needed to include better conditions for employees.

“In the nursing homes, the people working in those nursing homes have to be paid a living wage. That’s one. So our continued hope is, however those funds are utilized, the lion’s share of it has to go for the workers,” Sen. Antonio said.

The governor also spoke about how the budget includes tax cuts on essential items for childcare like diapers and car seats, which they estimate will save Ohioans 16 million dollars per year.

Husted said he believes that if Ohio gets issues like the economy, workforce, and innovation right, the state will be the best in the Midwest.

“All of these things to help more and more families be able to go to work, have a place to live, make Ohio attractive because if you want to work for us, you got to have these things, and this budget expands that,” Husted said.

State money is intended in the budget to support partnerships between businesses, schools, the community and the local workforce. DeWine and Husted noted $750 million going towards the new All Ohio Future Fund which will support site infrastructure. The goal is to attract new business and encourage workforce development.

Husted says with many companies coming to Ohio, the state is running out of job-ready sites.

“This All Ohio future fund will help prepare these sites, geographically distributed around Ohio so everybody can participate in our growing economy and that we need this funding to have ready-to-go locations for businesses to locate across our state,” Husted said.

The governor also had a number of vetoes, but Antonio said she wanted more transparency and accountability.

“Republicans created private school choice subsidy, cut taxes for the wealthy, ignored the voter’s choice of state school board representation and forced these centers of conservative indoctrination on our universities,” Antonio said.

The governor vetoed more than 40 items in the budget. In a statement on July 4, House Minority Leader Allison Russo said she believes the vetoes show the budget needed more work. She issued this statement following the vetoes:

“The governor’s significant number of vetoes reflects a state budget that, I believe, needed more work. I am pleased with vetoes that better protect childcare quality, public health, and the state’s financial resources. However, the governor failed to veto key accountability and transparency restrictions relative to dissolving the elected state school board, expanding private school vouchers to an unsustainable level, and keeping over one billion dollars in opioid settlement money a secret. I am proud of our Democratic lawmakers for tempering what could have been an extreme and dangerous budget. Ultimately, Ohioans expect their elected officials to work together to put people first, and I think there was more room to do that in this budget.” House Minority Leader Allison Russo