What you need to know about this weekend’s Ohio Sales Tax Holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio’s sales tax free weekend for school supplies and clothing is this Friday Aug. 7 through Aug. 9.

From midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Sales Tax Holiday waives the 5.75% state sales tax in store and online for those shopping for certain items:

An item of clothing $75 or less

An item of school supplies $20 or less

An item of school instructional material $20 or less

Clothing items must be less than $75 to qualify, while school supplies costing more than $20, such as laptops or pricey electronics, are also exempt. Other excluded items include:

makeup

jewelry

handbags/wallets

athletic gear

sewing supplies

sunglasses

However, some non-traditional items are on the tax free list put out but the Ohio Department of Taxation: