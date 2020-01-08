What will Columbus’ new arena football team be called? New owner wants fans to choose

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus’ new Indoor Football League team owner and his family want fans to choose the team’s name.

Steve Germain, a Central Ohio car dealership owner, is launching a contest that officially kicks off Wednesday and will run through Feb. 1.

Germain is not only backing the team, which will play at Nationwide Arena starting in 2021, he’s also acquired exclusive rights to the business operations of the league itself.

The winner of the naming contest will receive a free trip to Naples, Florida, and front-row tickets to all 2021 Columbus IFL home games.

