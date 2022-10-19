COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal agency has begun gathering information for its preliminary investigation of a plane crash Tuesday in Marietta that killed two people.

Aaron McCarter, an aviation accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, spoke to members of the media Wednesday morning to provide an update on what the NTSB knows so far on the crash. You can watch McCarter’s update in the video player below.

McCarter stated this is a “multi-national” investigative effort with American and Canadian agencies part of the team of investigators, due to the engines of the aircraft model being manufactured in Canada.

“My goal is to have a preliminary report accomplished in the next ten days,” McCarter said. “Within nine to twelve months, we’ll have a factual report drafted. Shortly thereafter, the NTSB board members will sign off on a probable cause.”

At 7:09 a.m. Tuesday, a twin-engine Beechcraft BE9L that took off from John Glenn International Airport in Columbus crashed into the parking lot of the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership in Marietta. The plane was expected to land at Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Parkersburg, West Virginia, approximately three miles from the crash site.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the two people who died in the crash:

Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient

Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg

Gifford was a Columbus firefighter who retired in May. He was also a Liberty Township/Powell firefighter and paramedic from 1996 until 2007, according to the department.

Columbus Division of Fire shared a social media post in remembrance of Gifford, who said he began with CFD in 2006 and was an instructor at the Columbus Fire Training Academy mentoring new recruits.

NBC4 spoke to the general manager of the auto dealership, Rod Taylor, who said that only one person was in the building when the plane crashed and was on the opposite side to where the fire started that damaged 12 cars.

“[I] feel blessed that none of my people got injured, that’s for certain, but like I said, I feel bad for the pilot and co-pilot,” Taylor said. “It’s a tragic day.”

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the plane falling straight down out of the sky before crashing and exploding. Warning: viewers may find the footage below disturbing.

Dr. Shawn Pruchnicki, a former plane accident investigator who is now a professor at Ohio State University’s Center for Aviation Studies, pointed out the glow on the plane as it came down and the smoke trail showed the plane may have been on fire in the air.

“The other thing you notice is just the angle,” Pruchnicki said. “How steep the aircraft is coming to the ground. This is not a controlled descent. This is an out-of-control aircraft.”

Marietta is along the Ohio River on the border with West Virginia. View the plane’s flight path before it crashed in Marietta in the RadarBox record below: