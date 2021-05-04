What to watch out for when weather turns nasty this spring in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The director of Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security is urging the public to stay aware of the weather this spring.

Jeff Young and his team were monitoring the storms that moved through Central Ohio, on Tuesday. None of those storms turned severe, through at least the late afternoon, but Young said it is a good idea to stay inside when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.

“Be situationally aware,” he said. “Watch the weather, pay attention to the weather reports — broadcast meteorologists, and think how it impacts you and what you would do if severe weather does occur.”

Young also told NBC4 that now is the time to make preparations, in the event of a tornado warning.

“You need to talk to your family — the other people in your household — as to what your plan is, what you’re going to do, how you’re going to share information, how you’re going to make contact with them,” he explained.

As we move further into spring, Young did stress the importance of having a storm kit. Some of the items he suggested putting in the kit include bottled water, nonperishable foods, a flashlight, batteries, phone chargers and any medicine that may be needed