What to expect the next time you go to Nationwide Arena for a concert or game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the return of concerts and sports events just days away, Nationwide Arena laid out its policies Thursday for what visitors should expect.

Tickets

Mobile ticketing is in place. Printed tickets or screenshots of tickets are not accepted. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can bring your confirmation email and photo ID to the ticket office the day of the event for assistance. Previously purchased Ticketmaster “hard tickets” for rescheduled shows are still valid.

Masks

Facemasks will be required for all guests ages 3 and older.

Bags

Bags at not permitted except for medical bags, diaper bags or clutches no larger than 8 inches by 5 inches by 1 inch, and they must be X-rayed upon entry using the designated line.

Contactless entry

Walk-through security screenings will be in place. All guests are subject to search. If prohibited or offensive items are found, guests may return them to their vehicle or surrender them to security personnel.

Cashless purchases

Purchases can be made with a debit or credit card, and concession stands will accept Apple and Google Pay. There will be reverse ATMs available that exchange cash for a no-fee debit card.

Concerts resume Sunday with a performance by Eric Church. The Columbus Blue Jackets play their first exhibition game Sept. 28 and begin regular-season games next month.