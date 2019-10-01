What to do when school is canceled, just some ideas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sure, kids love the idea of not trotting off to school. As for parents, taking a “school day” may be tough — from having to arrange childcare, to using a vacation day if they are unable to find a sitter.
To help alleviate the stress, here are a number of ideas to make the day worthwhile.
Activities in Central Ohio abound from the obvious to the creative.
The obvious:
- COSI
- MOTTS MILITARY MUSEUM
- COLUMBUS ZOO
- Ohio History Center
- Franklin Park Conservatory
- There more than 20 free indoor play areas in the city.
Some of the less obvious activities are:
- Get to the library for exploring reading, finishing homework and catching up on assignments.
- Go Fishing!
- ROAD TRIP: Visit a state park. There are interesting things within an hour or two that would interest all ages. I profiled a historic house that people believe is haunted.
- PICNIC
- BIKING
Things to do at home are endless.
- LAUNDRY: Teach them to clean their clothes and take a nap!
- WASH THE CAR: Beat the heat and have a balloon fight with neighbors!
- BAKING: Teach them to make cookies and then how to clean-up!
DINNER TIME
Go ahead and find a place where kids can eat free. Here are some keywords to help you find some free eats for kids: “free kids meal Columbus Ohio” CLICK HERE to see my search results.
Local restaurants I found:
- The Old Bag of Nails
- Submarine House: get a free kids meal from 4-8 pm with a $15 purchase
Become a gamer. Have the kids teach you how to play Fortnite, Minecraft, or any other type of fun online.