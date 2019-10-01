1  of  10
What to do when school is canceled, just some ideas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sure, kids love the idea of not trotting off to school. As for parents, taking a “school day” may be tough — from having to arrange childcare, to using a vacation day if they are unable to find a sitter.

To help alleviate the stress, here are a number of ideas to make the day worthwhile.

Activities in Central Ohio abound from the obvious to the creative.

The obvious:

Some of the less obvious activities are:

Things to do at home are endless.

  • LAUNDRY: Teach them to clean their clothes and take a nap!
  • WASH THE CAR: Beat the heat and have a balloon fight with neighbors!
  • BAKING: Teach them to make cookies and then how to clean-up!

DINNER TIME

Go ahead and find a place where kids can eat free. Here are some keywords to help you find some free eats for kids: “free kids meal Columbus Ohio” CLICK HERE to see my search results.

Local restaurants I found:

Become a gamer. Have the kids teach you how to play Fortnite, Minecraft, or any other type of fun online.

