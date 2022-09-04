Customers shop at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Even though the federal holiday of Labor Day gives Americans a day off work, several stores have sales and stay open on the first Monday of September.

Mail and package deliveries stop on Labor Day but numerous grocery stores, restaurants, and other business’ typically stay open for the holiday.

ALDI – Open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

BEST BUY – Open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

COSTCO – Closed

CVS – Open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

HOME DEPOT – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

GIANT EAGLE – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

KOHL’S – Open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

KROGER – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

LOWE’S – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

MACY’S – Open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

MEIJER – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

MCDONALDS – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

STARBUCKS – Open, hours vary depending on location

TARGET – Open hours 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

WALMART – Open, hours vary depending on location

WALGREENS – Open, hours vary depending on location

WHOLE FOODS – Open, hours vary depending on location