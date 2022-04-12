COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In-person holiday celebrations are back and even the best of hosts, or guests, might need to make an unexpected trip to the store.

From grocery stores to pharmacies and everything in-between we have a list of the stores that will be open or closed on Easter Sunday 2022.

Hours might vary by location, so it is always best to double-check with each individual store before you go.

Open

Bed Bath and Beyond

Big Lots

Cost Plus World Market

CVS

Dollar General

Giant Eagle

Kroger

Meijer

Menards

The Home Depot

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Closed

ALDI

Best Buy

Costco

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Sam’s Club

Target