COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In-person holiday celebrations are back and even the best of hosts, or guests, might need to make an unexpected trip to the store.
From grocery stores to pharmacies and everything in-between we have a list of the stores that will be open or closed on Easter Sunday 2022.
Hours might vary by location, so it is always best to double-check with each individual store before you go.
Open
- Bed Bath and Beyond
- Big Lots
- Cost Plus World Market
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Giant Eagle
- Kroger
- Meijer
- Menards
- The Home Depot
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Closed
- ALDI
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Sam’s Club
- Target