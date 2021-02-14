What proposed postal changes could mean for millions of American

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Halfway through February and the mail is still moving slow for millions of Americans, and in the coming months, it could move even slower.

Only 38 percent of the mail was delivered on time by the end of 2020, something the United States Postal Service (USPS) admitted in court.

A new plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis Dejoy aims to eliminate two-day delivery and raise the prices for First Class Postage.

The proposal comes after the USPS reported losses of more than $59 billion in 2020, even as revenue for the USPS rose.

In a statement to NBC News, Dejoy said, in part, “This work is not only needed, it is long overdue,” but declined to go into specifics.

This could make things worse for millions of working-class families and seniors who were already hit hard by the mail delay in 2020.

For many, it made paying bills on time difficult and getting prescribed medication a struggle.

“My husband gets all his medication in the mail,” said Lucinda Lewis, a small business owner. “He’s on 11 different medications. He has a diabetic and heart condition. I’m worried about putting my order in and not getting my, not getting the pills.”

People are highly encouraged to find out if their pharmacy offers delivery or 90-day supplies for certain medications.

As for late fees on bills, check with your provider to see if you can pay online or over the telephone.